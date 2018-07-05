ROCK HILL, S.C. – A Rock Hill couple is now facing additional charges in connection with the death of their 2-year-old son.

According to Rock Hill Police, detectives sought additional warrants against Lakeisha Jackson and Bruce Williams for two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child based on the child’s death occurring in front of two other children.

In addition, Jackson was charged with homicide by child neglect. Williams is now facing charges of homicide by child abuse and murder. Detectives said that Williams used physical force on the toddler knowing it would likely kill the child knowing the victim’s fragile condition.

Officers responded to the family's home on Williams Street on April 24 in reference to the child not breathing. Emergency officials with EMS and the Rock Hill Fire Department reached the scene before police. The victim was pronounced dead at the home.

