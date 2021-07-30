Rock Hill police investigating armed robbery at Good Pharmacy

Victims and witnesses say two masked males wearing gloves came into the pharmacy with firearms.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Good Pharmacy.

On July 29 around 3:30 P.M., Rock Hill Police responded to a call at 1237 Ebenezer Road.

Victims and witnesses told Rock Hill police that two masked men wearing gloves came into the pharmacy with firearms. They stole medication along with some property from the staff.

No one was hurt or injured during the incident.

If anyone has any information regarding the robbery, they are asked to call 803-329-7293.

