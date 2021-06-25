Rock Hill police chief not ready to release body camera video of Ricky Price arrest

Police Chief Chris Watts said he wanted to speak with on-scene witnesses and the Price family before releasing any body camera footage to the public.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two Rock Hill Police officers are on administrative leave as state detectives have begun an investigation into the arrest of two Black men that went viral on social media.

Police Chief Chris Watts said Thursday that his department was following multiple procedures for transparency. That included putting two officers, who have not been named, on administrative leave. South Carolina's Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has also begun an independent investigation into the arrest of Ricky Price and his brother, Travis Price, on Wednesday.

Watts reviewed details of Rock Hill Police's narrative, saying Rickky Price tried to push away from officers to run, saying he threw punches at officers when they were trying to remove his handcuffs so he could take off some jewelry. Watts said officers targeted pressure points on Price's body during the arrest and one officer hit Price in the face, causing him to bleed.

Dr. Norma Gray of the Rock Hill chapter of the NAACP reviewed body camera video with police. She said it could take anywhere from weeks to months to fully determine what happened during the arrest. Gray also said the viral video on Facebook did not show what happened before Ricky Price was in custody and urged the community to give police and public officials time to investigate.

When asked if he'd release the full footage, Watts said it wouldn't happen immediately. He said his department wanted to find witnesses at the scene to help piece the events together, and he also wants to speak with the Price family to see if they were OK with releasing the video to the public.

Both Watts and Gray called for peaceful protests.

“We have met with local and state leaders, and we will continue to do so as we move forward,” Watts said. “The Rock Hill Police Department recognizes the pain and frustration our community feels over this incident. We want the public to know that their First Amendment rights to assemble will be protected.”

Justin Bamberg, a South Carolina state representative, said that Ricky Price suffered a broken nose and was in a wheelchair after the incident. Price's bond was denied Thursday.