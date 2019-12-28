ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Calhoun Street around 8:34 p.m. Friday after a reported shooting.

When officers arrived to the location they found a 39-year-old male suffering for a gunshot wound in the yard of a home. He was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the homicide. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Criminal Investigations Division at 803 329-7293.

This is an active investigation. Stick with WCNC for the latest as more information becomes available.

