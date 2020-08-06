Rock Hill Police investigating deadly assault

This incident is currently being investigated as a homicide, police report.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a deadly assault that happened early Sunday morning at around 1:00 a.m.

According to police, their officers were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of South Confederate Avenue in reference to an unresponsive person inside.

Police said while on the scene, officers located the victim on the floor in the living room with injuries consistent with an assault.

Officers secured the crime scene notifying the Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit to respond.

