ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a 2-year-old child died Sunday.

Rock Hill Police responded to a report an unresponsive toddler at an apartment on Glenarden Drive a little before 5 p.m. Sunday. First responders were also called to the scene and took the child to Piedmont Medical Center, where the 2-year-old was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released any further details related to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

