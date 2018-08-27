ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a 2-year-old child died Sunday.
Rock Hill Police responded to a report an unresponsive toddler at an apartment on Glenarden Drive a little before 5 p.m. Sunday. First responders were also called to the scene and took the child to Piedmont Medical Center, where the 2-year-old was pronounced dead.
Authorities have not released any further details related to the investigation.
This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.
© 2018 WCNC