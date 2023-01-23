Rock Hill Police searching for suspects after tobacco shop robbery

This case is still under investigation.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred Saturday night, at Smokers Cabinet on Oakdale Avenue.

RHPD officers responded to the 100 block of Oakdale Avenue on Saturday, following the call of a strong-arm robbery at Smokers Cabinet.

The suspects are described to be two black men that appear to be in their early 20s. The first suspect was described as wearing a blue face mask with a dark blue jacket. The second suspect was wearing a red face mask with a black jacket.

According to a report from RPD officials, the victim stated the suspects asked questions about products in the store when the suspect in blue walked around the counter and demanded the victim open the register.

When the register wouldn't open, the suspects began stealing items in the store before running out, the report continued.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

