Man accused of shooting at Domino's employees who wouldn't make pizza after closing, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Columbia, South Carolina, man was charged with attempted murder after police said he fired multiple shots at a Domino's Pizza store in Rock Hill early Sunday morning.
According to Rock Hill Police, officers were called to the Domino's on East White Street a little after 1:30 a.m. for a disorderly person. Witnesses told police the man fired multiple shots before driving away in a Chevrolet Camaro.
Four employees told officers the man began arguing because the restaurant was closed and wouldn't allow him to place an order. Officers were told the suspect went into his car and got a gun before firing multiple shots from outside the front door. Investigators said four shell casings were found at the scene.
About 30 minutes later, officers found a vehicle matching the description given to employees speeding on Heckle Boulevard. The driver was pulled over at the intersection with Saluda Street and he was detained. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Kito Azi Weaver II, was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.
