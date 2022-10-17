More than a dozen shots fired at Rock Hill apartment complex

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating after more than a dozen shots were fired at an apartment complex in Rock Hill early morning.
Rock Hill police were called to The Villas at Riverview, just off Celanese Road and Interstate 77, a little before 3 a.m. When officers got to the area, they met with four people who were inside an apartment when they were awakened by gunshots. The apartment wells were damaged and the back glass door was shattered, according to police.
Investigators found 17 shell casings on the property during the initial investigation.
Rock Hill police haven't released any suspect information at this time or announced any arrests in connection with the case. Witnesses or any person with information about this shooting is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.
