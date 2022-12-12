Man shot in the leg at Rock Hill park

The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Hospital Sunday evening with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting at Confederate Park in Rock Hill Sunday evening, police said.

Rock Hill police were called to Piedmont Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect around 6 p.m. at Confederate Park. He was taken to the hospital by someone he knew, police said.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Rock Hill police haven't released any suspect information or announced any arrests. Any person with information about this shooting is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department immediately.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts