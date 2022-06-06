Unknown shooter fired multiple rounds at Rock Hill homes, police say

Neighbors told police a gray car pulled in front of the house when someone jumped out and began shooting. No arrests have been made.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Multiple shots were fired into a home in Rock Hill Sunday afternoon, police said.

Rock Hill police were called to a home on Robbie Lane, just off Mt. Holly Road, for a report of gunshots. When officers got to the area, they spoke to a homeowner who said they heard gunshots outside. Officers inspected the house and found damage due to gunfire.

Officers spoke to some neighbors who said they were sitting on their front porch when a gray sedan pulled up and someone began shooting in the direction of two houses. They were unable to get details about the car because they had to duck for cover.

Rock Hill police haven't released any suspect information at this time, and no arrests have been made. Any person with information is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.

