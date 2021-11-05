Home shot into with 2 teens inside, Rock Hill police say

Police said the teenagers weren't hurt and no arrests have been made.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police in Rock Hill, South Carolina, are investigating after a house was shot into late Saturday night.

Rock Hill police were called to the area of Green Street and Little Street after a neighbor reported hearing multiple gunshots just after midnight on Saturday night. The caller told officers that a home on Green Street had been hit by multiple bullets.

When officers got to the area, they found multiple shell casings and damage to the home. Two teenagers were inside the home at the time of the shooting, police said. Neither teen was hurt during the incident and they did not see the shooter(s).

Police said a dark-colored sedan was seen speeding from the scene before officers arrived. Any person with information about this incident is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.

