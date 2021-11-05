Man found shot multiple times in car, Rock Hill police say

Police said a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times Tuesday night. He was rushed to Piedmont Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Rock Hill late Tuesday night, police said.

Rock Hill officers were called to a reported shooting on South Heckle Boulevard, near Clinton College and Lige Street Park, a little after 10:30. When officers got to the area, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the driver's seat of a Kia Forte.

Investigators said the victim was rushed to Piedmont Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time and detectives have not identified the victim or released any suspect information.

Any person with information about this shooting or any other crime is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7230.

