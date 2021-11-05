Man shot during alleged armed robbery in Rock Hill

A man said he was shot in the back by a masked man while walking in Rock Hill early Friday morning. No arrests have been made at this time.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill man was shot Friday morning when he claimed two men were trying to rob him, police said.

The Rock Hill Police Department was called to Piedmont Medical Center a little after 4 a.m. when a man showed up after he'd been shot. The man told officers that he was walking along Summitt Street near the corner with Arlington Avenue when two masked men tried to rob him.

When the man tried to run away, he was shot in the back by one of the masked men. The victim was able to stop a passerby, who then gave him a ride to the hospital.

Rock Hill police haven't released any suspect information at this time and no arrests have been made. Any person with information about this shooting is asked to call 803-329-7293.

