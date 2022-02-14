Argument leads to shooting in Rock Hill, police say; suspect arrested

The victim told officers that he was shot during an argument with another man early Monday morning. The suspect is facing multiple charges.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man was hurt in a shooting in Rock Hill early Monday morning, police said.

Rock Hill officers were called to a reported shooting near the intersection of Oconee Avenue and Ellen Avenue a little after 2 a.m. Officers were told by dispatchers that the victim, a 46-year-old man, was taken to Piedmont Medical Center by his girlfriend.

Officers then went to the hospital, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his side. The man told officers that another man shot him in the side during an argument. Investigators said the victim is expected to recover.

The officers went back to the home on Ellen Avenue and found the suspect, as well as evidence related to the shooting. The suspect, identified as David Lee Crockett, 66, was arrested and taken to the Rock Hill jail. Crocket was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a crime of violence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.

No further information was provided by detectives.

