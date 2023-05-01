Teens shot while walking down street in Rock Hill, police say

Two 16-year-old victims told police they were walking down the street when an unknown person shot them. The suspect has not been arrested.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two teenagers were hurt when they were shot while walking down the street in Rock Hill Sunday night, police said.

Rock Hill police responded to a reported shooting on Starcrest Circle, just off South Heckle Boulevard near Sunset Park Elementary School, a few minutes after 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found two victims who ran into a backyard to wait for police.

The victims, who are both 16 years old, suffered minor injuries, according to police. One of the victims was shot in the leg while the other was shot in the arm.

The teens told the officers they were walking down the street when an unknown person shot at them. They were able to run away behind some houses and called police.

No arrests have been made and Rock Hill police haven't released any suspect information.

