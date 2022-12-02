Man found dead after reported shooting in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man was found shot to death inside his home early Friday morning, Rock Hill police said.
Rock Hill officers were called to do a welfare check at a home on Archive Street, just off South Heckle Boulevard near Lige Street Park, around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 2. When officers arrived, they found the front door open and saw a man lying on the floor.
The victim, identified as a 51-year-old man, was pronounced dead from a gunshot to the chest, Rock Hill police claim. Investigators have not identified the man who was killed at this time.
The investigation is active and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-326-3860.
You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app to watch live newscasts and on-demand videos.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.