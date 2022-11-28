3 hurt in shooting at Rock Hill event venue, police say

Three men arrived at the hospital after being shot in the leg in the parking lot of the Charlotte Metro Event Venue in Rock Hill, police said.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Three people were hurt in a shooting at the Charlotte Metro Event Venue in Rock Hill on Saturday, police said.

Rock Hill police were called to the venue for a report of shots being fired a few minutes before 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they saw people speeding away from the parking lot in multiple vehicles. Witnesses said they heard the shooting but didn't see the suspects.

Officers recovered 11 shell casings in the parking lot where the incident occurred.

A short time later, Rock Hill police were notified of three men who arrived at Piedmont Medical Center with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was shot multiple times and was transported to Atrium Health. The other victims had gunshot wounds to the legs. All three men are expected to recover, according to police.

All three victims told officers they heard gunshots and started running. None of the victims saw the shooter(s). No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Rock Hill police at 803-329-7293.

