1 hurt in Rock Hill shooting Monday morning

The 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody by officers responding to a shooting at a home on Fieldcrest Circle in Rock Hill Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 17-year-old was arrested after a shooting in Rock Hill sent one person to the hospital, police said.

Rock Hill officers responded to a reported shooting at a home on Fieldcrest Circle, not far from the Carolina Gardens at Rock Hill assisted living facility, around 11:30 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot in the abdomen. The victim was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment.

Officers found the suspect, only identified as a 17-year-old boy, outside the house and arrested him. Rock Hill police haven't named the suspect or announced his charges at this time.

Homicide detectives were called to the home and the gun believed to have been used was recovered. The investigation is in the early stages, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7200.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.