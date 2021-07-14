15-year-old hurt in Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police in Rock Hill, South Carolina, are investigating after a 15-year-old was hurt in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Rock Hill officers were called to Laurel Street for a shooting a little before 2 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a 15-year-old who had been shot. The victim was rushed to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill with injuries that aren't life-threatening, police said.
Detectives haven't announced any arrests or released any suspect information. Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.
