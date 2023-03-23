19-year-old injured following shooting in Rock Hill

The teen was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment and is expected to recover.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 19-year-old was injured in a shooting in Rock Hill Wednesday evening, the Rock Hill Police Department said.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Rich Street. Police said the teen was found laying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his lower back. He was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment and is expected to recover.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to call 803-329-7293.

