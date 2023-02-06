Sketch released of suspect in murder of 82-year-old Air Force veteran

William "Bill" Mason died following a violent burglary at his home on New Year's Day 2021, Rock Hill police said. The killer remains on the loose.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police are still working to find the suspect in the unsolved killing of an 82-year-old man at his home on New Year's Day in 2021.

William "Bill" Mason died from injuries he suffered during a home invasion on the morning of Jan. 1, 2021, police said. Mason was a veteran of the United States Air Force and lived alone after his wife's death.

Police were called to Mason's home on Ferndale Drive after neighbors saw his door was open with signs of a possible burglary. The 82-year-old was rushed to a hospital where he died two weeks later.

"The atrocity that occurred to Bill, in his home, should have never happened," detectives said after Mason's death. "The pursuit of justice for the family and friends who loved Bill will be relentless."

The Rock Hill Police Department released an updated sketch of a possible suspect Monday. Investigators haven't released any further details related to the case and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this homicide or any other incident is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.