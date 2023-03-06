Man found covered in blood arrested in Rock Hill stabbing

The 70-year-old suspect was found with blood on his hands and clothes after multiple witnesses said he stabbed someone on a bus Friday, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man who was found with blood on his hands and clothes was arrested in connection with a stabbing on a Rock Hill bus Friday evening, police said.

Rock Hill officers responded to Piedmont Medical Center when a 25-year-old person showed up with stab wounds, investigators said. The victim was rushed into emergency surgery and is in critical condition.

The responding officers were told that the suspect, 70-year-old William Agurs of Rock Hill, was walking in the area after getting off the bus, where the attack happened. Agurs was found by officers on Frank Gaston Boulevard, which circles the hospital, with blood on his hands and clothing. Officers also found a knife they believed was used to stab the victim.

Multiple witnesses said the stabbing happened on the bus. Some of the witnesses said the attack was seemingly unprovoked but thought Agurs and the victim had argued earlier.

Agurs was taken into custody and charged with assault and battery.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.