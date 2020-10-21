2 in custody after SUV linked to homicide found in Rock Hill

Police said two suspects jumped from the vehicle and ran when an officer tried to stop the SUV in Rock Hill Wednesday.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two people are in custody after an SUV connected to a homicide in Cabarrus County was stopped in Rock Hill Wednesday morning.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the SUV in question was spotted by officers on Crawford Road. When an officer turned around to stop the vehicle, the suspects turned on Taylor Street before jumping from the vehicle and running.

Both people were taken into custody by Rock Hill officers. Rock Hill PD is working with detectives in Cabarrus County to assist with their investigation.

So far, neither person has been identified and no charges have been announced.