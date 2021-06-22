Rock Hill police investigating armed robbery outside Waffle House

The victim said a group of suspects approached him and pulled out a gun demanding cash.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police in Rock Hill, South Carolina, are investigating after a man was allegedly robbed at gunpoint outside a Waffle House Monday night.

According to Rock Hill Police, officers met with the victim outside the Waffle House on Cherry Road, near Cook Out and Taco Bell, a few minutes before midnight. The victim told police he was in the back of the parking lot when a group of suspects approached him.

After a few minutes, the victim said one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and put it to his back demanding money. The victim then handed over his credit card and cash. The suspects then ran into a white truck and sped away from the scene.

Police said one of the suspects was wearing a black shirt and gray pants. No other suspect information was made available. Any person with information about this incident is asked to call Rock Hill Police at 803-326-3860.

