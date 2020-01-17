ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead inside a home on Winding Way Friday.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers responded to the home for a report of an unconscious woman. Arriving officers found the 48-year-old on the couch with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Authorities are still working to identify the suspect.

The identify of the victim was not immediately released.

This is Rock Hill's first homicide in 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department or contact their local law enforcement office.

