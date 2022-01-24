Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Rock Hill

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in York County.
According to the York County Coroner's Office, 22-year-old Deshawn Barne was found dead somewhere on Celanese Road in Rock Hill.
Officials say the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
