x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Rock Hill

According to the York County Coroner's Office, 22-year-old Deshawn Barne was found dead somewhere on Celanese Road in Rock Hill.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in York County.

According to the York County Coroner's Office, 22-year-old Deshawn Barne was found dead somewhere on Celanese Road in Rock Hill.

Officials say the incident is being investigated as a homicide. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.  

MORE STORIES ON WCNC 

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.  

In Other News

Matthews PD searching for hit-and-run suspect