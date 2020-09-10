Injuries reported in Rocky Mount Walmart shooting, search for suspect ongoing

Nash County Sheriff: There are injuries but the number and extent of injuries was not immediately known.

Law enforcement were at the Walmart in Rocky Mount Friday afternoon after a shooting incident left an unknown number of people injured.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News the scene at 1511 Benvenue Road was secure. The first report of the incident came in around 5 p.m. Businesses in the area were closed and people were encouraged not to approach the scene.

Stone said there were injuries but did not specify how many and what the extent of those injuries were. He also said there was a search ongoing by deputies, Rocky Mount police and members of the N.C. Highway Patrol for a suspect.