Sentencing for Roger Self enters day 3

Self entered an Alford plea for the crash that killed his daughter and daughter-in-law in 2018.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Sentencing for Roger Self entered its third day on Thursday. After two days, we've heard from his son, a psychiatrist, and an EMT worker discussing Self's actions in 2018, when he crashed his car into a Bessemer City restaurant, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law.

Earlier in 2021, Self entered an Alford plea, which is a plea used when a defendant does not admit to committing a crime, but acknowledges there may be evidence that could secure a conviction.

Self, his daughter Katelyn, and daughter-in-law Amanda, were having lunch with their family at the Surf & Turf Lodge on May 20, 2018, when he left the restaurant. He then got into his car, and drove it into the restaurant, killing Katelyn and Amanda. Katelyn was a corporal with the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, while Amanda was a nurse at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. Other family members hurt included his son Joshua, Self's wife Dianne, and a 13-year-old granddaughter.

Self faces the maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

The first day of the sentencing phase saw Joshua Self take the stand, who said his father's mental health had been declining in the months leading up to the crash. Catherin Picard, an EMT with Crowders Mountain Rescue, was one of the first people on the scene, and said Roger Self told her "That he knew what he had done, that he did it". A Bessemer City Police Officer also testified that Roger Self tried to reach for his firearm as Self was handcuffed and taken into custody.

During the second day of sentencing, Self's defense attorney took efforts in an attempt to seek a shorter prison sentence for the former businessman. Dr. George Corvin, a forensic psychiatrist who had multiple sessions with Self, said Self had symptoms of depression and anxiety for several years, but had expressed guilt in early 2018 for visiting strip clubs and massage parlors, along with an extramarital relationship with a housekeeper. Corvin said Self started taking anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medications, but said they weren't helping him and that Self went cold turkey weeks before the crash. Corvin also noted Self had delusional thoughts, which included he should take not only his own life, but also the lives of his family members.

The third day began with Taylor Self Potter, his other daughter, taking the stand. When asked if she still loved her father, Potter responded "Absolutely". She blamed her father's actions on mental illness, and said her father told her he was "so evil" after the crash.

After Potter spoke, Self's wife Dianne took the stand. She suffered serious injuries in the crash, and said she still talks to him every day. On the stand, she said "My heart breaks for him, because he would never hurt us".