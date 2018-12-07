ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – A Rowan County detention officer was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he smuggled marijuana to inmates.

Earlier this month, Rowan County authorities launched an investigation of Raymond Heath Moore, 32, who was hired in February by the county’s primary jail. During the investigation, detectives learned that Moore was bringing drugs, tobacco and lighters to the inmates for an arranged fee.

Wednesday night, deputies executed a search warrant of Moore’s home in Landis and discovered evidence that confirmed Moore was smuggling contraband into the jail for as many as four inmates. Deputies said on at least five occasions he smuggled marijuana to inmates.

Moore was immediately fired and charged with conspiracy to deliver marijuana, delivery of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and providing marijuana at the Rowan County Detention Center. His bond was set at $40,000 and he was transferred into the custody of the Iredell County Jail.

