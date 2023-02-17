NC man accused of having hit list, planning to kill random woman 'for the thrill'

The 24-year-old man allegedly told detectives he had a list of people he wanted to kill and expressed an interest in cannibalism.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A China Grove man who allegedly planned to kill a woman he met at a gas station "for the thrill" and claimed to have a list of people he wants to kill is facing numerous charges, detectives said.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Hunter Chase Nance approached the victim at a gas station on Feb. 15 and exchanged phone numbers. Later that day, Nance allegedly offered to pick her up and bring the woman to his home. The woman agreed to meet up with Nance and when they got to his home, deputies allege he locked the door and attacked her with a knife.

The victim was able to fight Nance away and escaped with cuts on her hands. Neighbors spotted her walking down the road and called 911 immediately.

Deputies identified Nance as the suspect in the assault and found him at his home on Peaceful Lane just outside China Grove. Nance was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon.

While speaking with deputies who arrested him, Nance allegedly revealed he intended to kill the woman.

During a subsequent interview with detectives, Nance admitted he chose the woman randomly and wanted to "kill her for the thrill," according to the sheriff's office. Nance allegedly told detectives the gory details of his plan, which included leaving the victim's body along the road for passing cars to see. A news release from the sheriff's office says Nance also expressed an interest in cannibalism and a desire to kill others.

Following this interview, Nance was also charged with first-degree kidnapping and he is being held under a $600,000 bond. Detective R.C. Barkley said he is working with the district attorney's office about getting Nance into a secure mental facility.

