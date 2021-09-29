Man accused of attacking Rowan County deputy

The man reportedly shoved the gun into part of the deputy's vest and slammed his head into her chin, according to the sheriff's office description.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was attacked by a man she reportedly tried to help early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the deputy stopped at the Cook Out restaurant, located on East Innes Street in Salisbury, around 3:15 a.m. She was flagged down by someone who said two men were passed out in a car in the drive-thru line.

The sheriff's office said she then approached the car and tried to wake the men up, but was unsuccessful. She called in other first responders, including the Salisbury Police Department. Eventually, both men woke up after deputies and police officers arrived, and the sheriff's office said that was when officers and deputies started working to see if both men were simply asleep or if they had used drugs.

The news release says the deputy and a Salisbury officer started talking to the passenger. During the conversation, the sheriff's office said the passenger kept putting his hand under his leg. The deputy told the passenger to keep both hands where she could see them, but the release said that was when the passenger pulled a gun on her and jumped up. The sheriff's office said the passenger shoved the gun into the top left corner of her vest while also ramming his head into her chin. He then ran from the scene, and the deputy and Salisbury officer gave chase.

Additional police officers and deputies responded, and a K9 unit tried to track the suspect down, but the K9 could not find him. However, the sheriff's office said he was arrested around 1 p.m. at his home in Salisbury without incident.

The suspect is now charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, two counts of resisting a public officer, and carrying a concealed gun.

