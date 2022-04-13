Couple charged after man's body found in Rowan County woods

Investigators said the couple dumped the man's body in the woods after he died from an apparent drug overdose at his home in Salisbury earlier this month.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are accused of dumping a Rowan County man's body after a deadly overdose in hopes it would not be found, deputies said.

On April 2, deputies found the body of 56-year-old Rodney Craig Edwards on File Road in eastern Rowan County. Deputies said his body was found in an overgrown ditch. He died from an apparent overdose, according to police.

Deputies announced that Jonathan Paul Holshouser and Bobbi Jo Rowland were arrested on April 12 in connection with Edwards' death, and charged with felony concealment of death. Investigators said the suspects hid Edwards' body after he overdosed in the couple's company at his home in Salisbury days before his body was found.

Detectives said the couple removed Edwards' body from the home and, drove it to a remote area near a lake and dumped it in the woods so they wouldn't be associated with a drug-related death.

Holshouser is being held on a $100,00 bond, while Rowland was given a $30,000 bond. Both suspects are being held in the Rowan County jail.

