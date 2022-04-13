Couple charged after man's body found in Rowan County woods

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are accused of dumping a Rowan County man's body after a deadly overdose in hopes it would not be found, deputies said.
On April 2, deputies found the body of 56-year-old Rodney Craig Edwards on File Road in eastern Rowan County. Deputies said his body was found in an overgrown ditch. He died from an apparent overdose, according to police.
Deputies announced that Jonathan Paul Holshouser and Bobbi Jo Rowland were arrested on April 12 in connection with Edwards' death, and charged with felony concealment of death. Investigators said the suspects hid Edwards' body after he overdosed in the couple's company at his home in Salisbury days before his body was found.
Detectives said the couple removed Edwards' body from the home and, drove it to a remote area near a lake and dumped it in the woods so they wouldn't be associated with a drug-related death.
Holshouser is being held on a $100,00 bond, while Rowland was given a $30,000 bond. Both suspects are being held in the Rowan County jail.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.