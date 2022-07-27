Deputies fired at while arresting someone else, Rowan County Sheriff's Office reports

The 22-year-old man who is accused of taking aim was promptly taken into custody after a traffic stop.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office said a Tuesday night arrest took a turn when shots were reportedly fired at deputies.

The office said deputies had just apprehended a 17-year-old male suspect they tied to several property break-ins. However, gunshots rang out from a car driven along Upper Palmer Road near Gold Knob Road, and deputies said the driver took aim at them.

Deputies said two firefighters with the Rockwell Rural Fire Department, which also responded to the scene, were able to call out a description of the car and followed it before losing sight near Sides Road. At that point, deputies and officers with the Rockwell Police Department started to spread out in the area to try and find the car.

Eventually, the sheriff's office said a Master Deputy was able to find the car driven by 22-year-old Michael Anthony Brown and got him to stop. Brown was taken into custody without further incident, but deputies report he claimed to only be shooting into the ground and not at officers on the scene.

Deputies note a search of his car turned up two guns and several empty and live rounds. The sheriff's office determined Brown reportedly fired a 9mm pistol.

Brown was charged with four counts of felony assault on law enforcement with a firearm and received a $250,000 bond after appearing before a magistrate.

The sheriff's office also noted North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers also responded to the initial arrest the sheriff's office was in the process of handling.

