Man ran over girlfriend twice along Mooresville road, deputies say

He allegedly hit her once, then put his truck in reverse to hit her again.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing charges after he allegedly hit his girlfriend twice while driving his pickup truck.

Deputies were called to Deal Road near Karriker Farms Road around 8 p.m. on Sunday. Fire and EMS personnel were tending to the woman, and deputies found surveillance camera footage at a nearby business. According to the sheriff's office, the footage showed the man identified as Leslie Joel Mills driving a blue Dodge pickup truck passing the woman at first. However, the footage reportedly shows him backing the truck up to hit her, knocking her down.

Mills is then allegedly seen on camera stopping the truck and pulling forward, hitting the woman again. He eventually gets out and kneels beside her before getting back in the truck and driving away.

Deputies said Mills was found still operating the truck nearby. They were able to stop him and take hi into custody, with arresting deputies reporting he may have been intoxicated. Mills is now charged with driving while impaired and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury. He remains in jail on a domestic hold with no bond.

The victim was taken to a Charlotte-area hospital for treatment. She had serious injuries, and deputies said at last check she was in critical condition. She is expected to recover, however.

The sheriff's office told WCNC Charlotte they were unable to share footage of the incident.

