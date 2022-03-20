Rowan County fugitive captured after 2 years, deputies say

According to deputies, Nathaniel Alexander Neri had previously been incarcerated in federal prison between 2008 and 2017.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A convicted felon who had been named a fugitive two years ago was captured in Rowan County Thursday, according to deputies.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Nathaniel Alexander Neri, who had an outstanding federal probation warrant, led deputies on a high-speed chase in Rowan County on Thursday, with speeds going more than 100 miles per hour.

Neri eventually wrecked the car while driving in the wrong direction, fleeing into the woods and leaving a passenger in the vehicle, deputies said.

Officials captured Neri after he had run across Interstate 85, the sheriff's office said.

After investigating, deputies found drug paraphernalia, suspected marijuana, and suspected ecstasy in the car Neri fled in and a semi-automatic pistol near where he had fled.

An investigation of the home Neri was seen leaving on Wednesday found five firearms, 37 ounces of suspected heroin, 7.65 ounces of cocaine, and 20 ounces of marijuana, totaling more than $130,000 in value, according to deputies.

Neri was charged on Thursday with violations stemming from the vehicle chase and was given a $9,000 bond, deputies said.

On Friday, Neri received additional charges regarding the ongoing investigation including:

Possession of a firearm by a felon: x2

Possession of a stolen firearm: x2

Trafficking in opium or heroin (level 3)

Trafficking in cocaine (level 2)

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Neri received an additional $2 million bond for these additional charges, according to deputies.

According to deputies, Neri has a lengthy criminal history and had previously been incarcerated in federal prison between 2008 and 2017.

This investigation remains ongoing.