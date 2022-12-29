Homicide cases in eastern Rowan County could be connected, officials say

Based on evidence that has been compared at both scenes, deputies believe the two are possibly related.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two homicides that happened over the summer in Eastern Rowan County are believed to be connected, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Officials said on July 20, David Kenneth Land was found murdered at his home on Poole Road. Thirty-two days later on August 21, Michael James Mitchke was found dead inside his burned camper on St. Peters Church Road. The sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds.

Deputies said although no arrests have been made in the cases yet, it still remains a very active investigation. Based on evidence that has been compared at both scenes, deputies believe the two are possibly related, however, details are not being released at this time so as to not jeopardize the investigation.

Both homicides have previously been granted monetary rewards for information that could result in an arrest and conviction. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has offered a $10,000 reward on each case individually, and the Mitchke family has announced that they will also offer an additional $10,000 reward.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Lieutenant Ryan Barkley (704-216-8711) or Detective Kevin Holshouser (704-216-8702).

