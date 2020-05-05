ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County man has been charged with assaulting two Rowan County Deputies on Tuesday after a series of events described as "bizarre" by officials.

The man is accused of exposing his buttocks to the deputies, getting in a physical confrontation with them, and dragging one while backing up his vehicle.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Rowan County Sheriff's Office teams assisted the Stanly County Sheriff's Office in a chase that ended near Panthers Creek Road and Bringle Ferry Road in Rowan County.

While deputies were handling traffic control in the 11000 block of Bringle Ferry Road, a person came out of his home and started to act erratically, getting the attention of Sergeant Jagger Naves and Master Deputy Dalton Miller.

The two thought the man, later identified as 29-year-old Stavros Evangelos Feredinos, might have mental issues or that he was impaired.

Officials say Feredinos drove down his driveway in a silver 2019 Volkswagen Jetta SEL to a mailbox. He then got out of the Jetta and began singing, making hand gestures, then dropped his pants showing his buttocks.

Feredinos then got back in his vehicle and started to back up the driveway. At this point, Sergeant Naves and MD Miller said they stopped him out of concern for his safety.

Officials questioned Feredinos about his actions, at which point Feredinos complained that he'd been cooped up for 30 days due to COVID-19, and apologized for his behavior. When the deputies tried to get information to call a family member, Feredinos made repeated attempts to get back into his vehicle to retrieve something.

That led to a physical confrontation with the two deputies, according to RCSO. The deputies tased him to get him under control but were unsuccessful.

Feredinos got back into the driver seat of the vehicle while the two deputies were stuck between the open driver's door and the driver's seat. Feredinos began backing up the vehicle toward his house, dragging MD Miller around 60 feet on his back.

MD Miller was knocked unconscious after hitting his head on the driveway while being dragged. Sergeant Naves' foot was injured after it was run over by the vehicle.

Stanly County and Rowan County deputies, who were at the other crime scene, saw the ongoing incident and responded. One Stanly County deputy was nearly struck by the vehicle as Feredinos was fleeing. The deputy discharged his service weapon, striking the left rear tire.

The Jetta traveled around 3.5 miles east on Bringle Ferry Road into Davidson County, where it was stopped by Stanly and Rowan deputies.

By that point, the left rear tire of the Jetta was shredded.

During the pursuit, officials say Feredinos threw marijuana paraphernalia and other items out the vehicle — some was recovered by deputies.

The two deputies who were injured were taken to Novant Health-Rowan Medical Hospital for treatment. Sergeant Naves was released, but MD Miller was kept for evaluation of his head injury.

Back at the scene, officials found MD Miller’s bloody body armor and gun belt, which showed evidence of being dragged. MD Millers’ service weapon had significant damage.

Feredinos is facing several charges:

Two counts of Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury

One count of Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Officer

Two counts of Misdemeanor Resist

Obstruct and Delay

One count of Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest

Feredinos was given a bond of $2,000,000 and has been placed in the Rowan County Detention Center before his first court appearance.

