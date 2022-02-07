Kannapolis man accused of murdering mother, deputies say

The suspect is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center with no bond.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Kannapolis man remains jailed after fatally stabbing his mother, according to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

The agency says Hayden Perry Jones, 24, has been charged with murder and is in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond. He is accused of murdering his mother, Julie Bostian Corriher, 55, on Monday, Feb. 7.

Deputies say they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of Bostian Oaks Lane just after 9 a.m. A news release from the agency says that's when deputies found Corriher lying in the yard near an outdoor camper. The camper was located near a residence.

RSCO deputies and detectives were able to identify the suspect as Jones, and he was taken into custody down the street in the 200 block of Bostian Oaks Lane.

The case remains under investigation.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.