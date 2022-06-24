Rowan County deputies shoot armed suspect

Investigators say fire and EMS units responded to a traffic accident and were met by a person with a knife.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Thursday night.

According to officials, the incident happened Thursday on Rock Springs Drive in Salisbury.

Investigators say fire and EMS units responded to a traffic accident and were met by a person with a knife. Deputies said they called the sheriff's office and when deputies arrived, they say the suspect confronted the deputy as well.

That's when investigators say the deputy shot the armed suspect, killing him. Authorities have not released the names of anyone involved. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this developing story.

