Rowan County Sheriff’s Office merges 2 units to create a new unit

The sheriff's office said this unit has the capability to perform high-risk search warrants.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office recently merged two existing units to create the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team unit.

The S.O.C.A.T unit is a newly formed Street crimes unit that serves the citizens of Rowan County through community projects, street-level narcotic cases, fugitive apprehension/warrant services, gang identification, and investigation.

The sheriff's office said this unit has the capability to perform high-risk search warrants. Most of the members are also SRT, our version of SWAT. It is comprised of a Sergeant, six Corporal, and two Deputies.

S.O.C.A.T. is available to assist police departments on issues they may have in their community. They recently assisted Salisbury Police with a project which resulted in several guns seized off the street and arrests.

Below are some of the January numbers for this unit:

14 drug-related arrests

201 warrants served

6 search warrants

9 weapons seized

110 citations

150 traffic stops

