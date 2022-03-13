Man accused of shooting, killing woman in Rowan County

The incident happened Saturday evening in Rockwell, North Carolina.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been charged with murder in Rowan County, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to deputies, the incident happened Saturday evening in Rockwell, North Carolina. The sheriff's office said an officer from the Rockwell Police Department arrived at the scene and was met by 60-year-old Melvin Morton in the living room of the home.

Deputies said when they searched the home, they found the body of a woman laying on the floor in a bedroom. The woman, later identified as 48-year-old Kristy Rothwell Hiatt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early Sunday morning, deputies said Morton, who is from Salisbury, North Carolina, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond.

