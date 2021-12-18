Man accused of shooting another man deemed armed and dangerous, Rowan County deputies say

John Pierre Jandrew is accused of taking aim at another man, who is now in critical condition.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say took aim at another man on Friday, leaving the victim critically wounded.

Deputies say they went to a home on Carter Loop Road in Rockwell near Stolz Road just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 17. The 32-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a shotgun wound.

During the overnight hours, deputies say they determined John Pierre Jandrew of Mount Pleasant was their suspect. Jandrew is currently out on bond for similar charges he again faces, stemming from another case RCSO investigated in July 2021. Detectives have now obtained warrants to arrest Jandrew for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

However, Jandrew is not yet in custody, and deputies warn he should be treated as armed and dangerous. Anyone with more information about the shooting itself or knows where he is should call 911, or reach out to one of the two RCSO members:

Det. Travis Allen at 704-216-8715

Sgt. David Earnhardt at 704-216-8741

