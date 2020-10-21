Suspect led deputies on chase after fleeing traffic stop, sheriff says

Police said a Kannapolis man sped away after deputies fired shots at his vehicle during a traffic stop when he refused to follow commands.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Kannapolis man is expected to face charges after deputies said he led police on a chase that resulted in police firing multiple shots in Rowan County early Wednesday morning.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to stop a white Ford Mustang on Highway 601 near the Volonte Motel around 2 a.m. During the stop, the deputy requested K-9 assistance. At the scene, the K-9 gave a positive alert that narcotics were in the car. At this time, deputies ordered the driver, identified as 23-year-old Tyler Gambrell, to get out of the car.

Instead of complying, deputies say Gambrell made movements that indicated he was going to drive away, prompting the officers to stop him. Gambrell was able to drive off with both deputies partially inside the car, dragging them. Deputy Holshouser fired his handgun into the car, striking Gambrell, who sped away from the scene.

Other law enforcement agencies responded to calls for assistance and pursued the suspect vehicle on Highway 601 toward Salisbury. When the driver got to Jake Alexander Boulevard, China Grove Police officers set up stop sticks to flatten his tires. The stop sticks punctured all four tires and the suspect continued onto I-85 before finally stopping near Peach Orchard Road (Exit 70). Deputies said Gambrell then got out of the car and tried to run but was captured and taken into custody by multiple deputies.