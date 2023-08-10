Suspect held on million dollar bond after home invasion

Investigators arrested two people and charged them with kidnapping, use of a dangerous weapon and safecracking in connection with the July home invasion.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Two suspects have been arrested and are being held on secured bond following a July home invasion, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Ramone Galarza was given a secured bond of over a million dollars for his alleged involvement in the crime. Galarza is facing charges including kidnapping, breaking and entering, use of a dangerous weapon, and safecracking. Galarza was arrested on July 20 with the assistance of Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team and U.S. Marshall’s Service, officials said.

Earlier this week, Ahmad Thomas was also arrested and charged in connection with the investigation. Thomas was given a secured bond of $150,000.

On July 13, witnesses told authorities men with guns broke into the home on Eagle Street with one of the suspects shouting, "LAPA get on the ground!" Investigators found evidence the suspects broke into a safe by shooting it several times.

Several handguns and a large sum of cash were stolen from the safe, authorities said.

