AMBER Alert active for Rutherford County toddler possibly bound for Charlotte with biological mother

3-year-old Malakai Blake Greene is believed to be with Alyssa Greene and could be in a Dodge Journey.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An AMBER Alert is active for a Rutherford County toddler who deputies believe is with his biological mother.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said 3-year-old Malakai Blake Greene is believed to be with 25-year-old Alyssa Green. Deputies believe they may be headed to Charlotte in a gray 2012 Dodge Journey SXT with Noth Carolina tag KAW7288.

Malakai Greene is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He also has some kind of unknown scar on the top left side of his lip and a skin tag toward the front of his right ear.

Alyssa Greene stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes.

Clothing descriptions were not immediately available, nor were photos for either Malakai or Alyssa. WCNC Charlotte will update this article with photos and clothing descriptions should they be made available.

Anyone who spots them should dial 911 or *HP immediately. Tips can also be shared with Rutherford County deputies at 828-286-2911.

