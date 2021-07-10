Safe Alliance advocates raising awareness, calling for help to combat domestic violence

CMPD data shows over the past six years, close to half of the homicides involving female victims were classified as domestic cases.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but advocates say it's an issue affecting one in four women that should be addressed year-round.

That's part of the mission of Safe Alliance: resources to provide hope and healing for those dealing with these crisis situations by providing a safe haven at the domestic violence shelter, help through the victim assistance court program and the 24/7 Hope Line.

“Overall in those programs we provide safety planning, advocacy, counseling," Safe Alliance Corporate and Community Engagement Director Tenille Banner said.

The goal is to prevent domestic violence from escalating.

Data of CMPD homicides over the past six years show less than 20% of homicide victims were women, but close to half of those cases were domestic violence-related.

“The likelihood that someone loses their life in a domestic violence situation increases greatly when someone tries to leave because it’s about power and control," Banner said.

Oct. 21 is 'Wear Purple Day' to raise awareness about domestic violence. On Oct. 28 Safe Alliance will be hosting its 'Virtual Breakfast of Hope Fundraiser.'

