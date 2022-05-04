Man charged with murder of Salisbury woman, police say

He's also charged with attempted murder, and police described what happened as a homicde and assault.

Example video title will go here for this video

SALISBURY, N.C. — More than a month after a woman died of her injuries from a home assault in Salisbury, police say a man is now facing a murder charge.

The Salisbury Police Department announced on Wednesday that 35-year-old Antoine Terrell McGee was served warrants on May 2 by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. McGee is charged with 1st-degree murder and attempted murder.

The department said on March 26, officers were called to Ludwick Avenue near Reynolds Street in Salisbury for an assault at a home. Inside was 39-year-old Maggie Clinding, who was injured. Police say they tried to help her, but she died at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Det. McElveen at 704-638-5333.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.