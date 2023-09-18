Salisbury police investigating homicide after woman's death near downtown

A 35-year-old woman died after officers found her suffering from injuries that were "consistent with an assault," detectives said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SALISBURY, N.C. — A 35-year-old woman was found dead in Salisbury on Sunday morning, police said.

Salisbury police responded to reports of a woman being found along Park Avenue about a block from Cannon Park. Investigators say the victim, identified as Nohemy Herndandez-Laines had injuries that were consistent with an assault. First responders attempted life-saving measures but Hernandez-Laines died at the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made and Salisbury police haven't released any suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Hill at 704-638-5333. Witnesses may also call 704-638-5262 to anonymous speak with detectives.

Investigators said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart