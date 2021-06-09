Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found with gunshot wounds and died from his injuries.

Police responded to the 700 block of Grace Street, which is near Solid Rock Church of God, around 6:11 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that shots had been fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Detectives are still investigating the case, and no further information was released as the case is still developing. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Detective McEleven at 704-638-5333 or contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.